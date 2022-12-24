StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “Strong-Buy”

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $365.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Insider Activity

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $428,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,219 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $136,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 42.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

