BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
BSQR stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
