Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
