Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 2.3 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

