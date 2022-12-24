PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

