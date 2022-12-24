Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.
About Barnwell Industries
