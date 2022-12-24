StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

