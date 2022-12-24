StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.