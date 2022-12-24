StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

