Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
