Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Insider Activity

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

