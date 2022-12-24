Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

LMT opened at $483.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average of $437.30. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $347.00 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

