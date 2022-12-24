Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
NYSE SNN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
