Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.