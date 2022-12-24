Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $190.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $127.22 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $44,007,229 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

