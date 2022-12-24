Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

