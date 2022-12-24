StockNews.com Downgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Sell

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Alico has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alico news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

