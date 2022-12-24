TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

