AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $174.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

AGCO stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AGCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

