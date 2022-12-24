MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,745 shares of company stock valued at $260,885. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

