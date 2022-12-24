Mizuho Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
