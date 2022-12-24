Mizuho Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

