Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $249.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.