Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

AA stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

