Analysts Issue Forecasts for Antero Resources Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

NYSE AR opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

