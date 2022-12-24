Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Purchases 380,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £53,200 ($64,625.85).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Bernstein acquired 132,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £25,175 ($30,581.88).

LON:INSG opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.00. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

