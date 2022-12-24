Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

