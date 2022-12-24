Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. Shell has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

