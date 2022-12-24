AutoNation, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.17. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $24.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 54.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,421 shares of company stock worth $84,879,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.