Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BP p.l.c.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.82. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion.

BP Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 535 ($6.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.88) to GBX 603 ($7.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in BP by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

