Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Camping World in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%.

Camping World Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.