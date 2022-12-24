FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issued By B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($16.26) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($15.35). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.36.

MDGL opened at $273.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

