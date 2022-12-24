Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sonic Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
