Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($17.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($17.16). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $273.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

