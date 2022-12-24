Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 15143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Specifically, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,493 shares of company stock worth $395,364. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Upstart Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

