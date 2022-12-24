Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 15143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Specifically, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,493 shares of company stock worth $395,364. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Upstart Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.