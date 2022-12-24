FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $173.11 and last traded at $172.70. Approximately 71,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,211,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

