Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 11,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Specifically, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

