Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chinook Therapeutics traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.27. 3,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,469. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

