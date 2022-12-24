CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 149905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

