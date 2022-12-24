Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 1,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,406,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

