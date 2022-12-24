Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $122.26 and last traded at $124.86. 4,082,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 102,893,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.57.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

