SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$17.06 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 7912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.37.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

