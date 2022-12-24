Brookdale Senior Living Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,704 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 742% compared to the average daily volume of 559 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $506.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

