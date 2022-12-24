Investors Purchase High Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,742 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,521 put options.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Barclays upped their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

