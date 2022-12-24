iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:VXX)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 82,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 57,402 call options.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

