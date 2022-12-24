ProQR Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

PRQR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.