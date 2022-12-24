ProQR Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
PRQR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
