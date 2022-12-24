Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the average volume of 521 call options.

Solid Power Stock Up 0.4 %

SLDP opened at $2.50 on Friday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,761 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

