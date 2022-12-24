Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the average volume of 521 call options.
Solid Power Stock Up 0.4 %
SLDP opened at $2.50 on Friday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
