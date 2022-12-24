Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

