Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.16.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

CJREF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

