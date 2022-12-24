Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

