CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIFI Holdings (Group) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of 0.33 and a 12 month high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

