Luminar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 142,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 67,405 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

