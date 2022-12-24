Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nano One Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNOMF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Nano One Materials has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

