TD Securities Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$9.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

